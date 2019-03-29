© Eric Curl/Savannahnow.com



inclusive and progressive

Race was front and center on Wednesday night during a meeting coordinated to garner support for just one black candidate in Savannah's mayoral election.The event was coordinated by the Rev. Clarence Teddy Williams, owner of the consulting firm, The Trigon Group, who declined to discuss the entry policy.Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson declined to comment before going inside, as did Chatham County Commissioner Chester Ellis."This is not my idea," Ellis said.Savannah Alderman Estella Shabazz, who also attended, said that she had once owned a newspaper and she was a member of the black press, but she declined to comment - when repeatedly pressed - on the policy barring white reporters from going inside., according to Stephen Moody, an African-American reporter with WJCL who was allowed entry. Another reporter from WSAV who attended the meeting was told she could stay because she was black, Moody said.Shirley James, the African-American publisher of the black-owned Savannah Tribune, was also seen going into the meeting.Savannah Alderman Van Johnson, who is one of three African-Americans who have stated their intention to run for mayor, said afterwards that"It's not my meeting," Johnson said. "I was asked to come and give a statement, so I came and I gave a statement. What I said in there, I'll say out here."Louis Wilson, who said he is going to run for mayor again after an unsuccessful run in 2015, also spoke during the meeting about his priorities. Afterwards, Wilson also declined to discuss the press restriction."I didn't plan the meeting so I can't comment on that part," he said. "I came to say what I had to say."Former state senator and representative Regina Thomas, who has announced her own campaign, did not attend the meeting. In an interview earlier this week, Thomas said she believes she can win, even if there is another black candidate."I'm encouraged every day by people of all persuasions," Thomas said.Meeting attendees were given a handout reporting the ethnic composition of Savannah's population, as well as a vote breakdown for the 2015 election - when incumbent Jackson was defeated in a run-off by current Mayor Eddie DeLoach.Also distributed was an editorial in the black-owned Savannah Herald titled "United We Win, Divided We Lose" that was written by former Mayor Otis Johnson."If we come together and decide what we want and who we believe will work best for us to get it, then we have a chance to advance," he said.