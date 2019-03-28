which couldn't be achieved without developing proper infrastructure, such as sea ports and railway connections.

Bejing's multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will complement the growth of Africa's continental free trade, according to Aboubaker Omar Hadi, chairman of Djibouti Ports and Free Zone Authority."I am expecting more movements of goods, infrastructure development from the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation slated for April in Beijing, as well as stronger interconnection between Africa and the rest of the world," he told Xinhua News on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum.Hadi explained that projects involving cooperation with China (such as the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway and the Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port and international free trade zone) are helping Djibouti promote trade in Africa as well as distribution across the East African region.The official added thatAccording to Hadi, proper infrastructure will help trade across the African continent flourish because Djibouti serves as a gateway to big markets outside Africa.He also said theBeijing's development and investment BRI megaproject which was announced six years ago by President Xi Jinping covers 152 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. It is expected to significantly boost global trade, cutting trading costs by half for the countries involved.