Private businesses in China are interested in involving Russia's Crimea in the implementation of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Beijing's development & investment projectThat's according to the head of the association of Chinese compatriots on the peninsula, Ge Zhili. "Our organization is bolstering cooperation ties, exchanges and friendly contacts with the Crimean society," he saidon Monday.The official explained that the association he leads wantswith the peninsula, and implement joint private projects under the Belt and Road Initiative."It is also ready to contribute to the establishment of "reliable partner ties" and the explanation of legal details of business cooperation with Crimea, Ge Zhili said. "The Chinese society hopes for the development of friendly cooperation with Crimea; we are ready to overcome difficulties for fruitful results."There are also plans to renew cooperation between Crimea and southern China's Hainan province,Crimea has been under US and European sanctions after the region seceded from Ukraine and rejoined Russia following a referendum in 2014.The ambitious development and investment megaproject BRI was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. It aims to involve 152 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.