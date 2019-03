© Facebook/Christian Ferdinand Wehrschütz



Christian Wehrschutz, who was banned from entering Ukraine in early March, brought an appeal to the Kiev court on Tuesday.The journalist was covering events in Ukraine for the major Austrian broadcaster ORF since the US-backed coup in 2014 and reported from the frontlines in the warzone in Eastern Ukraine. As the ban was announced authorities inIn a Facebook post - Wehrschutz asserted that he did not violate Ukrainian laws adding that the decision reflects the "dissatisfaction from the part of the Ukrainian authorities with his reports."The journalist also saidAustria's top officials are seemingly already on his side as Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl slammed Kiev for an "unacceptable act of censure" and demanded to lift the ban.It's been a while since Ukraine's authorities began to target Wehrschutz.In 2014 Wehrschutz was voted journalist of the year by his fellow colleagues in Austria for his work in Ukraine.