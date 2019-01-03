"Ultranationalists threaten journalists if they criticise the authorities"

"The increasing restriction of the media's freedom in Ukraine is unacceptable. I observe the conditions that the Ukrainian and international media work in with big concern. The use of violence and threats towards journalists must be punished. Both the Austrian Embassy in Kiev and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vienna work hard at all levels so that the Ukrainian authorities give journalists the relevant accreditation"



said Karin Kneissl, the head of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who was summoned on January 8th by the Ukrainian ambassador for an explanation

"I don't want to give Russia ammunition against Ukraine" said the journalist to "Strana"

Reporting from Crimea and an interview with the editor-in-chief of "Strana"

"At the end of July 2018 he published a report about a visit to the annexed Crimea where he spoke about 'the success of the Russian Federation in the construction of the airport in Simferopol and the construction of the Crimean Bridge' (it should be noted that by then the Crimean Bridge had already been built, as well as the new airport terminal in Simferopol - ed).



The publication also contains fragments of interviews with the so-called 'Minister of Tourism' of Crimea, and also local businessmen who talk about 'significant progress in the development of the peninsula from the moment of its voluntary accession to the Russian Federation, as well as the gradual overcoming of the international isolation of Crimea'. Other reports concerned 'the improvement of life of the Crimean Tatar people on the territory of the peninsula'.



At the beginning of the video the author tried to present pro-Ukrainian Crimean Tatar activists as scattered marginalised persons: against the background of which the collaborationist movement 'Unity of Crimea' is presented as highly educated and cultural. At the same time, one of the representatives of the movement is quoted as saying that 'only Vladimir Putin completely rehabilitated the Tatars. And it is precisely when Russia built the main mosque that it became possible - after all, the Ukrainian authorities didn't give neither land for building nor construction licenses'," wrote Wehrschütz's opponents.

"Martial law is connected to the electoral campaign"

"I, as much as possible, showed all sides in Crimea, all points of view, the reporting was weighed and impartial, I didn't give my assessments. I talked to a lawyer of Crimean Tatars who represents Crimean Tatar activists who are in prisons. I also talked to Crimean Tatar organisations that cooperate with Russian institutions. Of course, I wrote there, and I consider that it is the truth that within the last five years Russia invested more money in the development of Crimea than Ukraine did in 25 years. And this is a fact. As for Donbass, I, naturally, according to international journalistic standards, don't speak about 'terrorists', 'occupiers', but use the term 'pro-Russian rebels'. But, most likely, this will displease some"



said Wehrschütz to us

"I wrote that the blockade of Crimea and Donbass is bad for the local population. In addition, Ukraine now buys coal through Russia for hard currency, and before the blockade they bought it from Donetsk and Lugansk for hryvnia" said the Austrian reporter

"Those journalists who speak about problems in the country, about the real policies of the authorities, are often written down as 'enemies of the people' or 'pro-Russian agents'. In a word - 'bad people'. The expression 'Agent of the Kremlin' is a potential threat from radical groups also because our employees (camera operator and driver) had an unpleasant situation during filming the march of peace, when the called them pro-Russian mass media etc., but then the police intervened and everything was sorted out" said Wehrschütz to "Strana"

"I said that it is connected to the electoral campaign" said Wehrschütz

"Austria always was in favour of finding a solution to the conflict in Donbass through negotiations"explained Wehrschütz

Foreign journalists aren't allowed in the ATO

"Now, should there be military operations or clashes in the Sea of Azov, we can't do anything due to a lack of accreditation" complained the journalist

"For some reason everything became more difficult since accreditations were transferred to the OUF, but nevertheless the guiding function of the SBU thus remains" wrote Heller

"Because now the General Staff is responsible for journalists in the OUF. And there, there are exactly those staff members who in the summer of 2014 (still before MH17, exactly when Russian equipment started coming from the Russian Federation in large quantities) told me that foreign journalists have no business being in the occupied territories. In Mariupol foreign groups waited for two weeks in order to pass through an ordinary checkpoint. And this is already the 4th complaint from foreign media that I have heard in the past month. This is probably how people in the OUF understand the task of improving work with the foreign press" said the media expert and former Deputy Minister of Information Policy of Ukraine Tatyana Popova