two journalists have already been killed and he "certainly" has "no intention of being next."

A veteran Austrian journalist has urged for action against media crackdown in Ukraine, saying he fears for his life after being labeled "a Kremlin agent" by a vigilante website, according to Kronen Zeitung.Christian Wehrschuetz, a correspondent with Austria's leading ORF broadcaster, said it is increasingly hard for him and his employees to feel safe in modern-day Ukraine, Kronen Zeitung reported , citing excerpts from Wehrschuetz's letter to the channel's management and the Austrian government.Wehrschuetz, who started his journalistic career in the mid-1980s, reportedly saidThe journalist claimed he and his employees were "harassed" while performing their duties as were other reporters critical of the Kiev regime. Wehrschuetz has recently been listed as a "Kremlin agent" by a Ukrainian vigilante website posipaka.org which found him guilty of producing reports from post-2014 Crimea.Wehrschuetz noted thatHis letter then urges to end "the silence of the lambs." According to Wehrschuetz,The journalist implored the Austrian government and the ORF to step in and demand that Wehrschuetz's name be removed from the controversial website.Karin Kneissl,While her statement stopped just short of blaming Kiev for targeting foreign reporters, it noted that they still have difficulty getting accreditation from Ukrainian authorities. Kneissl promised to raise this issue with a Ukrainian ambassador later in January Index , Ukraine isn't the safest place for reporters to work in. A number of journalists have lost their lives since the start of the 2014 war in Eastern Ukraine, with Pavel Sheremet, a renowned Russian TV presenter being the latest victim