We report the complete biosynthesis of the major cannabinoids cannabigerolic acid, Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, cannabidiolic acid, Δ9-tetrahydrocannabivarinic acid and cannabidivarinic acid in Saccharomyces cerevisiae, from the simple sugar galactose...



Our work presents a platform for the production of natural and unnatural cannabinoids that will allow for more rigorous study of these compounds and could be used in the development of treatments for a variety of human health problems.

The UC Berkeley researchers, led by synthetic biologist Jay Keasling, developed a genetically modified yeast from Saccharomyces cerevisiae to produce Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) molecules. The research was published in the scientific journal Nature February 27, 2019. The yeast is commonly used in beer and wine making.Cannabis high in THC, usually referred to as marijuana, is legal for recreational adult - use in 10 states and 13 others have decriminalized its use. Cannabis high in CBD, typically obtained from very low THC Industrial hemp , and the CBD molecule itself, are legal in most states.From the Abstract:Yeast is already used to produce other drugs such as codeine and morphine, as well as insulin . The research team has already used the yeast to create an anti-malaria drug that has dramatically lowered it's cost.