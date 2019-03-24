© BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images



The scale of planned ISIS attacks across Europe has been revealed in so-called 'ISIS files', according to reports.The Sunday Times has obtained documents from ISIS fighters which discloses the caliphate's plot to attack various places in Europe.The planned attacks would come, the newspaper reports.The terrifying plans claim there would be a "department of operations in Europe" to support ISIS members who are already living in those countries.And planned target areas would be spaces "far away from Islamic State", where so-called "crocodile cell" assignation squads would roam.The shocking plans come frombetween an ISIS sleeper cell and the loyal forces, and were, The Sunday Times reported.Within the hard drive, details from a letter from a senior militant to an ISIS leader read: "Every person who forms a threat to the Islamic State of to our Caliph or his deputy, you only need to"Then wait for us to send you the video of his killing, by the will of God."The hard drive also included documents whichThe chilling details of the terrorist organisation's plans have been revealed as the White House said all Islamic State-held territory in Syria had been "100 per cent" eliminated.The US-backed Syrian Democratic forces have said ISIS has lost its last remaining bit of territory in Syria, bringing an end to its "caliphate".The complete fall of the last IS stronghold in Baghouz would the end of the militant group's self-declared caliphate, which at its height stretched across large parts of Syria and Iraq.It is claimed by officials that sporadic fighting continues on the ground between coalition forces and the group's holdouts, however.