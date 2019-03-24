have now fallen back on its trusted option. It has deployed Chinese made ground-to-air (SAM) missiles for air defence of military bases. As per latest intelligence reports,LY-80 missiles from China, also called HQ-16, were included in the Pak Army in 2017.The Chinese made mobile air defence system LY-80 missiles can be easily moved from one place to another according to need and can hit any moving target up to 40 kilometres. Fearing attack from India in the future of greater intensity than Balakot, Pakistan is strengthening the security of its military establishments. According to an officer in central security establishment, deployment of LY-80 missiles is part of that increased vigil.According to the report, the Pakistani army has 5 systems of IBIS-150 radars and LY-80 missiles. LY-80 is a Chinese mobile air defence system, which isThe HQ-16 is produced by China Precision Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CPMIEC). The LY-80 missiles system, which comprises of IBIS-150 radar, is a 3D target search radar .They can track any target that comes from 150 kilometers away. It also has six-cell vertical missile-launchers. Each L-band tracking radar has a range of 85 km, and can detect up to six targets, of which it can track four. An HQ-16 battery comprises of a tracking radar and four missile launchers.facing heat internationally post Pulwama attack. As per report,Rattled by the strike carried out by Indian Air Force on terrorist training camps in Balakot, Pakistan has decided to procure Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Rainbow CH-4 and CH5.According to the intelligence agency's report, Pakistan has decided to increase the number of drones in Pakistan-occupiedThe CH-4 can carry up to 400 kilograms of explosives and can stay in the air for 40 hours. It can cover a range of up to 5,000 kilometres. On the other hand,The drone can fly up to 17,000 feet height in the air.