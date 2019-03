© Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File



Attorneys for five people facing federal terrorism-related charges following their arrests last summer in a New Mexico compound raid said Thursday their clients are being prosecuted because they are Muslims."This case is about freedom of religion, freedom of association and the right to bear arms," said Billy Blackburn, an attorney for Subhanah Wahhaj, one of those charged. He and other defense attorneys said their clients are innocent of the charges.The five pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday to new charges that include conspiring to support planned attacks on U.S. law enforcement officers, military members and government employees.They have been in federal custody since August on firearms charges, which accuse them of conspiring to provide weapons and ammunition to Jany Leveille, one of the five and a leader of the group who is from Haiti and had been living in the country illegally.The group traveled in late 2017 from Georgia to New Mexico, where they built their compound in Amalia, which is just south of the Colorado border. The area is dotted with some of the region's signature "earthship" self-built homes.They also said they found a journal kept by Leveille, who wrote about being able to interpret messages from God.Blackburn told reporters the defense believed the charges in a superseding indictment filed last week stemmed from allegations that prosecutors previously presented in court.In a detention hearing in September, authorities saidShe and the boy's father had conducted prayer rituals over the child before he died,authorities said. The two had lived at the compound as a couple.A search for the boy led sheriff's officials to the compound following reports from the boy's mother that he was missing.The suspects' children found living at the compound initially had been placed in the custody of the state Children, Youth and Families Department. However, some now are living with relatives, said defense attorney Amy Sirignano.The group's makeshift settlement had consisted of a littered camping trailer wedged into the desert that had been shielded by stacked tires. Authorities said the boy's decomposed body was found in an underground tunnel.The results of an autopsy are still pending.Others charged include two sisters and a brother-in-law of Wahhaj.All, except Wahhaj, are charged in the 3-year-old's kidnapping. Federal statutes generally do not allow for parents to be charged in their own children's abductions, except in international cases.The prosecutors have not indicated they will pursue the death penalty. Still, defense attorney expressed concern over the seriousness of the new charges' potential penalties."As you can imagine this is really difficult for them," said defense attorney Carey Corlew Bhalla.The minimum sentence for kidnapping resulting in death in the federal system is 20 years.The charge of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.