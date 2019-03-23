Netanyahu Pompeo
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday it's possible that God is working with President Trump to save Israel from the "Iranian menace."

Trump was interviewed by Chris Mitchell of the Christian Broadcasting Network, who asked if Trump might be like the Old Testament's Queen Esther, whom God helped to save the Jews thousands of years ago.

"As a Christian I certainly believe that's possible," Pompeo replied.

Pompeo, who was in Jerusalem to visit the Western Wall, said he was able to see during his visit "the work that our administration's done to make sure that this democracy in the Middle East, that this Jewish state, remains."

"I am confident that the Lord is at work here," Pompeo added.

The Old Testament's book of Esther details how the queen, who was Jewish, implored and successfully persuaded her husband the king of Persia to spare the Jewish people from genocide. Pompeo's interview occurred the same day as the Jewish holiday Purim, which remembers how the Jewish people were rescued by Esther.

The Trump administration announced in 2017 that the U.S. would officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and the U.S. embassy in Israel moved in 2018 from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted that "it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights," a move that was praised by Netanyahu as a "miracle." The disputed territory was captured by Israel from Syria in 1967, and the territory was annexed in 1981.