Here's how the Zionists bought the Right's silence on Israel.Zionist Neocons offered Nick Griffin's BNP much-needed funding in 2007, but in return he was asked to ignore focus on the evils of Islam and never criticize the banking system.Where they couldn't buy off established parties, they created their own, hence giving rise to pro-Israel groups like the EDL, BritainFirst and Pegida.When Tommy Robinson created the EDL, it was started with its own Jewish section run by Jewish extremist Roberta Moore, who now runs the Jewish Defence League.This is why there were always Israeli flags flying at EDL rallies.This is why all 'new right' parties are ardent supporters of Israel.This is why it's highly doubtful that anything will change for the better with them in power.