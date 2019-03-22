Society's Child
Famous falcon family returns to FM building spire in Moscow
Fri, 22 Mar 2019 11:19 UTC
The bird family was discovered by engineers, who were inspecting the roof for repairs work a few years ago. The ministry delayed the start of the repair work in order to wait for the peregrine chicks to grow up. When the works eventually started, the birds resettled to the spire of one of Moscow historic skyscrapers.
Peregrine falcons are very rare in big cities and mostly reside on the tops of high-rise buildings. In Moscow, peregrines nest at the spires of historic skyscrapers known as the Seven Sisters, which were built in the 1950s in so-called Stalinist style (a mix of Russian Baroque and Gothic). They include the main building of the FM and Moscow State University, and are considered an icon of Soviet architecture.
The ornithologists have confirmed that the birds are already back and are expecting offspring. When the laying season is over, experts will visit the birds and put rings on their legs.
Peregrine falcons are known as the fastest members of the animal kingdom. According to a National Geographic TV program, the highest measured speed of a peregrine falcon is 389kph (242mph).
So how long before some 'Jew' is found responsible for this 'hate crime'?
Cool story. There are a lot more peregrine falcons around these days than when I grew up. (Then, t'was DDT killing them through thing eggshells.)...
Just because it's gluten free does not mean it's GMO free. Read labels. Buy organic.
So i take it these children and their supporters know all about the effects the solar cycles have on climate change? So I take it these children...
Bookstores playing politically correct games with their stock? If anyone can point a big neon-sign arrow towards the fascist intentions behind the...
R.C.