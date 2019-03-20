Puppet Masters
Escalation of US-China tit-for-tat tariffs to tank US GDP by 1 tln dollars in 10 years, study
Xinhua
Tue, 19 Mar 2019 19:49 UTC
"Escalation of bilateral tariffs results in lower GDP, lower employment, lower investment, and lower trade flows for the United States," said the study titled "Assessing the Costs of Tariffs on the U.S. ICT Industry."
The collaborative work of the chamber and the research firm Rhodium Group was published on Friday. It found that the tariff measures would cost the U.S. GDP from 45 billion dollars to 60 billion dollars in the first year following the imposition, and the figure grows to range from 89 billion dollars to 125 billion dollars annually five years later.
Cumulatively, the study said, the U.S. economy stands to come up 1 trillion dollars short of its baseline potential within 10 years of tariff implementation. The U.S. GDP in 2018 was approximately 20.5 trillion dollars.
Tariffs are also expected to "shave up to one-third of a percentage point" in total factor productivity from real U.S. GDP growth, "threatening a key channel for transmission of the benefits of an open ICT sector to the economy," said the study.
Furthermore, the Chamber contends that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods linked to Beijing's high-tech industrial policies "would not result in meaningful onshoring of U.S. ICT production." It said U.S. domestic ICT production must meet a 3 to 4 percent annual rise in demand as higher prices lead to reduced imports.
ICT manufacturing, the study said, is one of the industries that are built on globalized trade and production networks. These industries, according to the study, "are most exposed to negative impacts."
Due to the tariffs, U.S. ICT goods exports would reduce by 14.2 percent to 20 percent in the five years ahead, the study said, adding that the country's ICT imports would fall by 9 percent to 10 percent during the same period.
The study said higher U.S. import tariffs would not only "disproportionately hit U.S. manufacturers who rely on lower-cost inputs shipped from China," but also compel ICT-related businesses to reroute global supply chains to regional supply chains. The options, the study suggests, are limited given the uneven spread of ICT merchandise production capacity globally.
"In all scenarios, ICT merchandise production falls in China and grows in Canada and Mexico," the study said. "While East Asian countries would experience a boost in ICT merchandise production, other Asian countries see lower-than-baseline output."
The tariffs' impact on the U.S. ICT services sector, albeit insignificant for the time being, "grows more severe over time and equates to a significant missed opportunity," the study said.
"Because both the United States and China are highly integrated into global value chains -- and are the most integrated in ICT industries -- they stand to lose the most in investment, trade, and welfare from the imposition of bilateral tariffs," said the study.
The study predicts that global growth will be 151.4 billion dollars, or 0.2 percent, lower than projected in 2025 if U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports worth 200 billion dollars are increased to 25 percent and China retaliates.