© The Daily Signal

'First Step In Long Process'

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has submitted a 2020 budget request thatwas placed on the website of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees broadcasting by RFE/RL, VOA, Radio Free Asia, and other entities, on March 18.According to the budget request, RFE/RL's budget would be cut from $124 million in 2019 to $87 million in 2020. That drop envisages sweeping cost-cutting measures, including theduring the fiscal year."Last year, RFE/RL reached a weekly audience of 34 million people across Internet, television, and radio -- a 30 percent increase from the previous year. This is testament to the growing need for objective journalism in Russia, Iran, Pakistan, and all of RFE/RL's target countries," said RFE/RL Acting President Daisy Sindelar. RFE/RL currently broadcasts to 22 countries in 26 languages. Its mission is to provide objective and professional news and information to countries with restricted media.in the 2020 budget proposal.Overall, the Trump budget request is theincluding a $750 billion increase in defense spending and $8.6 billion for the construction of physical barriers along the U.S.-Mexican border.on the budget and often introduces substantial changes to executive-branch proposals. In 2019 Congress approved a $124 million budget for RFE/RL after a presidential budget proposal of $91 million."The FY2020 budget proposal is the first step in a long process," Sindelar said. "As much as critics in some countries might like to see us leave, we look forward to continuing our vital work -- supported by our U.S. stakeholders, as we have been all along."When the Trump administration presented its proposal to Congress on March 11, many representatives from the opposition Democratic Party flatly rejected it."The cruel and shortsighted cuts in President Trump's budget request are a road map to a sicker, weaker America," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California) said.Even some members of Trump's Republican Party were cautious. Senator Mike Enzi (Republican-Wyoming), chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said the Trump request was "the first step in the federal budget process"