Sanctions-hit Venezuela may reroute crude initially destined for the US to other countries, according to the country's top energy official, adding that shipments could go to Russia and China.Venezuela's oil minister and president of state-run oil company PDVSA, Manuel Quevedo, told a meeting of OPEC and other oil ministers in Azerbaijan on Monday that"Russia and China are seen as the main destinations because of the suspension of oil exports to India," the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said in a statement citing the minister.after Washington slapped Caracas with heavy sanctions.The US restrictions targeted the Venezuelan oil sector, which is crucial for Venezuela to keep the economy afloat asLast week, Mike Pompeo accused Russia's Rosneft of defying US sanctions against Caracas by continuing to buy oil from PDVSA. The Russian oil giant rebuffed the allegations, saying that theThe company added that it does not want to engage in politics and merely carries out commercial activities in the interests of all its shareholders.While some Western countries led by the US pledged support for Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, Moscow has refused to follow suit.Russia has several joint projects with the Latin American country, including in the energy, agricultural and defense sectors, among others and has vowed to defend its interests in the country in line with international law using "all available mechanisms."Earlier this month, Venezuelanin an attempt to diminish risks for the company amid US sanctions. The new office is set to open in April when Quevedo visits the Russian capital.