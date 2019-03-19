Rock Star and front man of The Who, Roger Daltrey, has given the European Union both barrels and compared it to the "mafia" during an interview at Wembley.Asked by Sky News if Brexit would somehow be bad for British rock music (wtf?), Daltrey hit back hard and said:He was then asked (for some reason) how they would tour Europe and hit back: "Oh dear. As if we didn't tour in Europe before the fucking EU. Oh give it up!"Daltrey then adds:And he compares it to beDoubt you'll be seeing this clip replayed much elsewhere...