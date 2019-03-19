Roger Daltry
Rock Star and front man of The Who, Roger Daltrey, has given the European Union both barrels and compared it to the "mafia" during an interview at Wembley.

Asked by Sky News if Brexit would somehow be bad for British rock music (wtf?), Daltrey hit back hard and said: "No. What's it got to do with the rock business?"

He was then asked (for some reason) how they would tour Europe and hit back: "Oh dear. As if we didn't tour in Europe before the fucking EU. Oh give it up!"

Daltrey then adds: "If you want to sign up to be ruled by a fucking mafia you do it."

And he compares it to be "like being governed by FIFA".

Doubt you'll be seeing this clip replayed much elsewhere...