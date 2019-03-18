© flickr

"The CDU's founders, most of whom hailed from the western regions of Germany where [Roman Catholic] Christianity is most historically rooted, originally voted to support Nazism. Far from being a fluke, their alliance was a logical consequence of demographic fears: The man who would go on to become the party's leader and first chancellor, Konrad Adenauer, was not alone in his belief that the northeastern part of his country - the heart of Prussia, with its capital in Berlin - was populated by a mongrelized, Asiatic, not-entirely-white race, whose non-Christian culture threatened to spread. While Adolf Hitler, prior to coming to power was suspect, for many reasons; at least he vowed to protect the nation's Christian identity from such pernicious elements ...



After World War II ... those same politicians emerged to offer a new vision for German, European, and world politics - this time with a more dependable and powerful partner, the United States of America. Distancing themselves from Nazism, they advocated a "Christian image" of politics based in the values of individual freedom, economic liberty, and cultural openness. The vision appealed to the U.S. occupiers, which ended up tipping the scales in the CDU's favor ... [It appealed also to] CDU leaders such as Adenauer, who were secretly pleased that their Christian heartland was now demographically sealed off from the Asiatics ...



[What] the AfD [now] is eager to show is that Merkel and the CDU will not dare to fight for what it has always claimed to value: the conservation of a Christian Germany and Europe [i.e. by stopping immigration]. And in doing so, they are exposing the tension [hypocrisy?] inherent in the CDU's program: the repressed assumption that the maintenance of a certain type of ethnic majority is necessary for that project.



The AfD claims it is no more deserving of the "white nationalist" label than the historic CDU, upon which it is modeled ... [and] the word "alternative" pulls double duty as a description of the party's goal to become the true guardian of Germany's - and Europe's - Christian identity".

How [then] did Europe manage to follow a common monetary policy? This was a bit of neatly calculated hypocrisy. Although the EMS was in principle a symmetric system, with all countries treated equally, in practice it was tacitly run as a German hegemony: the Bundesbank set interest rates as it pleased, and other central banks then did whatever was necessary to keep their currencies pegged to the Deutsche mark. This arrangement allowed the system to meet two seemingly irreconcilable demands: the insistence of Germans, who still remember both the hyperinflation of 1923 and the economic miracle that followed the introduction of a new, stable currency in 1948, that their beloved Bundesbank keep its hand firmly on the monetary tiller; and the political imperative that any European institution must look like an association of equals, not a new, um, Reich. The Europeans, they are a subtle race.



But come actual monetary union, this subtlety will no longer work, because a truly unified currency must have someone - a European Central Bank - explicitly in charge. How could this institution be set up to give each country an equal voice, yet satisfy the German demand for assured monetary rectitude?



The answer was to put the new system on autopilot, pre-programming it to do what the Germans would have done if they were still in charge. First, the new central bank - the ECB - would be made an autonomous institution, as free as possible from political influence. Second, it would be given a clear, very narrow mandate: price stability, period - no responsibility at all for squishy things like employment or growth. Third, the first head of the ECB, appointed for an eight-year term, would be someone guaranteed to be more German than the Germans: W. Duisenberg, who headed the Dutch central bank during a period when his job consisted almost entirely of shadowing whatever the Bundesbank did.



Finally, just in case governments should be tempted to use their control over taxing and spending to challenge the ECB's grip over monetary policy, Germany insisted on a "stability pact" that limited the ability of euroland governments to run budget deficits".

In fact, in attempting to export its 'stability culture', Germany has in a broader sense created instability ... Many other eurozone countries see the rules as serving Germany's national interests, rather than their own

The reality is that the European 'lock-down' derives from a system that has wilfully removed power from parliaments and governments, and enshrined the automaticity of that system into treaties that can only be revised by extraordinary procedures

