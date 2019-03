© Reuters/Khaled Abdullah Ali Al Mahdi



"RAF personnel on secondment to BAE Systems in Saudi Arabia have provided routine engineering support for UK-supplied aircraft operated by the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF), including aircraft engaged in military operations in Yemen."

Britain is providing "engineering support" for UK-supplied aircraft operated by the Royal Saudi Air Force, responsible for killing innocent people in Yemen, a British government minister has revealed.was responding to a question in parliament from Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, on military personnel seconded to BAE Systems in Saudi Arabia, when heLancaster insisted UK personnel were not involved in the loading of weapons for operational sorties, in response to Russell-Moyle's claim that theAndrew Smith of Campaign Against the Arms Trade has branded the revelation "shocking but not surprising," arguing thatIt's not just the UK that has been widely criticised for being party to the Saudi-led coalition's bombardment of Yemen.In December,In November, Labour's Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry accused the UK government of having "blood on its hands" after admitting thatin an effort to oust the Houthi rebels controlling the capital city of Sanaa.They have reportedly targeted hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, leading to a massive cholera outbreak, and upwards of 60,000 people are believed to have died in the conflict since 2016 - with a further 85,000 estimated dead from famine and malnutrition.Half of Yemen's population relies on food aid to survive, placing them in immediate danger of starving to death after coalition forces blockaded the port city of Hodeidah last year.