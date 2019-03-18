"Based upon peer-reviewed, published research, we have serious concerns regarding the ubiquitous and increasing exposure to EMF generated by electric and wireless devices".

As many as 250 researchers have appealed to the WHO and UN member nations, drawing their attention to the harm even minimal electromagnetic waves were scientifically found to cause in humans, including an increase in free radicals and cellular damage, demanding that the international medical watchdog should come up with more protective guidelines.Despite the enormous popularity wireless headphones, such as AirPods and the similar Samsung Galaxy Buds, have earned in recent years, researchers are increasingly voicing concerns about the harmful effects they may have on human health.The devices, which harness Bluetooth technology, a type of electromagnetic frequency (EMF) radio wave that can transmit data, are in dangerous proximity to the user's inner skull, literally rubbing against it.The petition, called International EMF Scientist Appeal, and signed by as many as 250 professionals in the field, reads as follows:The petition also mentions the fact that respective agencies that are supposed to introduce EMF exposure safety standards on permissible EMF exposure levels have so far failed to so, adding that "no sufficient guidelines" have been imposed "to protect the general public, particularly children who are more vulnerable to the effects of EMF". The petition has openly criticised the WHO in this regard:In light of the technological and digital revolution of the past several years and launch of cutting-edge smartphones, EMF exposure has become a subject of scrupulous study.More specifically, Dr Andrew Goldsworthy, a retired lecturer from the Imperial College of London, one of the top three UK universities after Oxford and Cambridge, described "The Biological Effects of Weak Electromagnetic Fields" at length in a publication dated March 2012.Meanwhile, some scientists, bioengineers in particular, have accused the afore-mentioned petition of cherry-picking varying data to prove the negative effects of EMF waves, suggesting the given arguments are not credible enough and citing the radio waves in headphones to be too miniscule to cause any harm."There are many thousands of papers of varying quality and relevance to health that point in all sorts of directions", Kenneth Foster, a professor of bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania, insisted, adding that