I just wrote an article about the recent measles outbreak in Washington State for example, and how that state is pushing hard for all school-aged children to receive a mandatory MMR vaccination. These outbreaks are constantly being blamed on unvaccinated children, but the mainstream never points people towards the actual statistics showing that Washington State, like many other states, have not experienced a drop in MMR vaccination coverage. Instead, MMR vaccine coverage is very high.
Furthermore, they don't mention that there's been a long history of measles outbreaks in highly vaccinated and fully vaccinated populations (see article linked below for examples and sources), and they don't mention the deaths, disabilities, and adverse reactions that've occurred as a result of the MMR vaccine either. Why don't they mention that the death rate from measles in Washington State was just 1.4/10,000 (source in article below) before the introduction of the vaccine?
Information and science are constantly emerging regarding vaccinations, but we never hear about any of it from mainstream media. I also recently published an article of Robert F. Kennedy explaining how big pharmaceutical companies are the biggest lobbyists, even more than big oil, and how they've completely compromised both the Democrats and the Republicans.
They've captured them (our regulatory agencies) and turned them into sock puppets. They've compromised the press... and they destroy the publications that publish real science - Robert F. KennedySo, what's some of the latest information regarding vaccine safety?
An article published in Nature, International Journal of Science titled "Italian scientists protest funding for vaccine-safety investigation" outlines how The National Order of Biologists made a €10,000 donation to a group that questions the safety of vaccines.
The groups name is Corvelva, and they received the donation on the 26th of October of 2018. The group believes that the research it conducts is necessary because "previous studies it has funded, which have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, indicate that some vaccines contain impurities, or lack the active ingredients they claim to contain."
Nature points out that "Some scientists in Italy are up in arms over a donation from the organization that oversees the nation's professional biology qualification to an advocacy group that opposes the country's policy of mandatory childhood vaccination."
This part is confusing: Why would any group or any scientist oppose more safety studies regarding vaccinations? Wouldn't professionals on both sides of the coin be in support of as much vaccine safety testing as possible?
ONB president Vincenzo D'Anna told Nature in an e-mail interview that there is a need for truly independent vaccine research because, in his opinion, work conducted in public laboratories and at universities is usually influenced or funded by companies that produce vaccines.
"The goal is to contribute to complete the biological and chemical analyses on vaccines," he said in the interview, part of which the ONB has published in its Bulletin.
Again, Nature points out that many scientists dismiss the need for more vaccine safety testing and that they are upset. That being said, it's a comforting thought that ONB disagrees and that they are supporting this type of thing. Clearly, many professionals within that organization don't believe that vaccines go through rigorous safety testing, as is claimed by many. Again, what harm could be done by further testing?
What Did They Find?
The first vaccine that was tested was the Infanrix Hexa vaccine. It's a six-in-one vaccine that's manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) that's supposed to contain the following antigens: tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis toxoids; inactivated poliomyelitis viral strains 1-2-3; and hepatitis B surface antigen.
Corvelva discovered that none of these antigens were actually in the vaccine, which means it had zero antibodies to the intended antigens to be created. This was a huge shock, and in addition to that they also found the following:
Traces of 65 chemical cross-contaminants from other manufacturing lines:
- chemical toxins;
- unrecognizable macromolecules;
- various free bacterial peptides that are potential allergens and are capable of inducing autoimmune reactions.
Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis toxoids, D antigens of Poliomyelitis 1-2-3, hepatitis B proteins obtained with genetic engineering and Haemophylus polysaccharides chemically linked to tetanus toxoid as carrier. Toxoids are created by treatments with formaldehyde and glutaraldehyde that should remove toxicity keeping intact their ability to stimulate protective antibodies against original toxins.The fact that the vaccine antigens were not detected is seriously concerning, and so is the fact that, of the 65 signs of chemical contaminants, only 35% are known.This was only the first phase of this safety testing, as a second analytical study with standard controls will be released.
We were expecting to find the three toxoids and the other antigens not modified by treatment with formaldehyde and glutaraldehyde, to separate the antigens from each other and to be digestible by the enzyme specific for proteins (trypsin). We have found instead a real polymer, insoluble and indigestible, that we supposed to be the set of antigens chemically bound together (has to be defined if this is present as an aggregate of the individual antigens or a single macromolecule), on which we can find in literature partial information regarding the single antigens.
This macromolecule could not be recognized in any way by the protein databases, and in fact it turned out to be a solid compound of an unknown chemical structure.
Proteins solubility and their digestion (i.e. the capacity to divide them into small peptide fragments) are two typical proteins characteristics that not only makes it possible to study them through some specific analysis methods but are also fundamental for the interaction with the immune system to create protective antibodies, because if the protein structure is heavily altered from the original one, the new antibodies result completely different from those that are able to attack the original antibodies causing illnesses.
Since this polymer we have encountered, derived from the antigenic mix, is not only different for its spatial conformation but it's chemically different, so we can state that we are not facing antigens similar to the original ones but in the form of a compound with an unknown and unpredictable toxicity and efficacy. (source)
7 chemical toxins were also identified, and the group states that these toxins have a structure that could probably be partially derived from the formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde and cyanogen bromide reactions with other chemical contaminants in the vaccine.
We'd like to point out that the toxicity of many of these toxins have been confirmed and published in Pubchem or Toxnet and this poses important safety problems, issues and concerns.Download: CORVELVA-Study-on-the-chemical-composition-profile-of-Infanrix-Hexa.pdf
From the protein and peptide fraction study, various free peptides of bacterial origin have been obtained probably coming from the bacterial culture cells used for the antigen extraction. Literature reports bacterial peptides as potential allergens 5 and also as capable of inducing autoimmune reactions 6 and these too put a safety issue that needs to be further clarified with the regulatory bodies.
Coming back to the two basic principles that have been our topic on this analysis path, we reaffirm what we have said in the recent interview on the scientific journal Nature: we are inquiring the vaccines efficacy and safety and we can't quite understand how it is possible to claim that this vaccine is even able to generate the 6 protective antibodies - reason why it is designed for - and furthermore to understand how this cluster made of 6 neurotoxic antigens bound together can be claimed as not toxic for newborns.
Infanrix Hexa hexavalent, as for the method we have commissioned, casts major doubts on both its effectiveness and on its safety...
One thing is for sure: we will not stop to proceed.
More Vaccine Controversy From Italy
In the 90s, Dr. Antonietta Gatti discovered the relationship between micro- and nano-particles as well as a great number of pathologies: cardiovascular diseases, many forms of cancer, multiple neurological diseases, and autoimmune diseases. She's taken part in many international research projects, including the pathologies induced by depleted uranium, waste incineration, food polluted with inorganic particles, and more.
Currently, she is the coordinator of the Italian Institute of Technology's Project of Nanoecotoxicology, called INESE.
She is also a selected expert of the FAO/WHO for the safety in nanotechnological food, a Member of the NANOTOX Cluster of the European Commission, the author of the book "Nanopathology: the health impact of nanoparticles," on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Biomaterials Applications, and a Member of the CPCM of the Italian Ministry of Defense.
Furthermore, her and her husband Dr. Stefano Montanari founded a laboratory called Nano-diagnostics for the evaluation of the pathological tissues of patients. It's presently at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Recently, the Italian police raided their home, and the police took all digital assets that were owned by the the two nanopathologists including their laptops, computers, and flash-drives; basically years of work and research.
James Grundvig via the World Mercury Project describes what happened quite well:
"Because Gatti and Montanari had taken their research of nanodust and nanoparticles, from in-vivo (performed in a living organism) and in-vitro (performed in a test tube) to what unseen contamination might reside in vaccines in 2016, they came under the microscope of the United States, European, and Italian authorities. They had touched the third rail of medicine. They had crossed the no-go zone with the purported crime being scientific research and discovery. By finding nano-contamination in random vaccines, Gatti and Montanari revealed, for the first time, what no one knew: Vaccines had more than aluminum salts adjuvants, Polysorbate-80, and other inorganic chemicals in them, they also harbored stainless steel, tungsten, copper, and other metals and rare elements that don't belong in shots given to fetuses, pregnant women, newborns, babies and toddlers developing their lungs, immune and nervous systems."The scientists published their work in January of 2017, titled, New Quality‐Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro‐ and Nanocontamination. If science wasn't plagued by corruption, an investigation would have started, healthcare agencies would be involved, and vaccine safety policies would have come under intense scrutiny, but that never happened.
You can read more about this story and access an interview with the scientists here.
The Takeaway
There are numerous vaccine safety issues. The bioaccumulation of various vaccine ingredients, for example, are one. Ingredients like aluminum have been added to vaccines for more than 100 years under the assumption that they are safe. It's only within the last couple years that scientists decided to look to see where these ingredients go after being injected. They found that aluminum, when injected, doesn't exit the body, it actually travels to distant organs and the brain. You can access those studies and read more about that here. You can also watch a short video from Dr. Christopher Shaw from the University of British Colombia explaining the difference between injectable aluminum and the aluminum our body takes in from food. Here is another related study you can read that goes into further detail.
The main point I'm trying to make is that no parent should ever be made to feel guilty for not vaccinating their children. Vaccines are clearly not as safe as they're marketed to be, and it's important that we ask ourselves why this type of information goes virtually unacknowledged by the masses.
