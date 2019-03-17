For more than two years, scientists have been working to figure out the underlying cause of a so-called "unusual mortality event.This increase prompted NOAA to declare an "unusual mortality event" in April 2017 for humpbacks from Maine to Florida. Nearly two years later, the declaration still stands.NOAA is flirting with shipping channels as the reason for the huge spike in humpback whale strandings.But if we step back and look at the bigger picture we can see the problem is on both sides of the Atlantic and not just with humpback whales.While dead dolphins wash up on beaches in France each year scientists say the situation is alarming with the figure being much higher than any previous year at the same period.Wildlife experts are raising their concerns after eight marine mammals washed up along the Dorset coast during a three-week period.Yahoo News claimed since February 4, six dolphins and porpoises, and two seals had been discovered dead by the public and conservation experts are worried the deaths could be linked to a nearby oil well drilling that started this month.At the end of February, the Irish Examiner reported seven dolphins and a sperm whale had been found dead in the past week along the Cork coastline.Mick O'Connell, stranding officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG), said that is an unusually high number of strandings in a short space of time.