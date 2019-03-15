© AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets

Russia has also cited evidence of the group's involvements in attacks

White Helmets being engaged in the forced removal of human organs as well as theft and corruption in Syria

The Trump administration intends to provide $5 million to the White Helmets and the United Nations investigating mechanism in Syria, State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino said in a statement on Thursday."At the direction of the President, subject to congressional approval, the United States intends to provide $5 million for the continuation of the vital, life-saving operations of the White Helmets in Syria and in support of the UN's International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism," the statement said.This comes after earlier in the day US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey announced the US initiative to fund the White Helmets and IIIM at the third Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, according to the spokesperson.he said. "They have saved more than 114,000 lives since the conflict began, including victims of [Syrian President Bashar] Assad's vicious chemical weapons attacks."Meanwhile, the Syrian government denies using chemical weapons in the conflict, and has insisted thatPalladino also accused the Syrian government and Russian forces of targeting the White Helmets."The Syrian regime and Russia deliberately target White Helmets' centres and volunteers; since 2013 more than 250 White Helmets have been killed - many in so-called 'double-tap strikes' - and 60 White Helmets' centres have been damaged or destroyed by Russian and regime airstrikes and the regime," he said.The White Helmetsto be a group of volunteer rescue workers, who allegedly carry out rescue operations in rebel-held Syria and help local residents prepare for attacks. However,, aimed to prompt new aggressive actions against Damascus.Apart from that,