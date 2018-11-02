© YourNewsWire



The final destinations of those 'good guys' are kept secret

Canada's decision to welcome White Helmets terrorists evacuated from Syria is consistent with Canada's overall strategy throughout the course of this criminal "Regime Change" war against Syria, a founding member of the United Nations, according to Mark Taliano, the Canadian political analyst and Research Associate at Global research.Taliano told the Syriatimes e-newspaper that the strategy consists ofwhile at the same time supporting all of the terrorists in coordination with a "coalition" that consists of NATO and its allies.... Will the consequences of this 'double game' imperil Canadians? It is impossible to foresee the future, buthe added, raising the question: " Why would the terrorists bite the hand that feeds them?The "White Helmets" fit the storyline --- eerily evocative of the colonial supremacist euphemism "White Man's Burden" --- perfectly. They are presented as the "good guys" in white rescuing humanity from the mythical "brutal dictator", Taliano asserted.He referred to the fact that"At the very least, the White Helmets are terrorist auxiliaries. More likely, as recently admitted by a White Helmet operative to investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley,"Interestingly, whereas the Canadian government and the colonial media present the White Helmets as heroes, at the same time,Taliano said.He made it clear that if the government were to disclose the truth about these terrorists, then presumably "Anti-Terror" legislation and public juridicial proceedings would follow."This is unlikely to happen, however,concluded the analyst and the author of "Voices from Syria".