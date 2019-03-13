© Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP



during its participation in the Syrian conflict, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday."We have tested 316 models of modern weapons", the minister told the lower house of the Russian parliament.Shoigu also stated that since the beginning of the Russian campaign against terrorists in the Middle Eastern country,The Russian military has been supporting the Syrian Arab Army in its fight against terrorism since 2015 at the request of Damascus. Addressing the operations in the region last year, the Russian Defence Ministry stated its forces have killed more than 86,000 militants and 830 gang leaders of various jihadist organisations, including Daesh.