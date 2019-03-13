Ilhan Omar and Barack Obama

Ilhan Omar and Barack Obama
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tried, Monday, to walk back comments in which she criticized former President Barack Obama. And in the process, she made a remark likely to draw the attention of the current president.

Speaking briefly with Fox News on Capitol Hill, the congresswoman was asked if she considers Obama to be the same as President Donald Trump.

"Absolutely not. That is silly to even think, and equate the two," Omar said. "One is human, the other is really not."

Omar originally claimed that she was taken out of context by Politico with regard to her comments about Obama, and posted the full tape of the interview in an effort to support her claim. After widespread public reaction that the tape appeared to support Politico's reporting, Omar deleted her tweet.


Watch above, via Fox News.