© REUTERS / Ali Hashisho

As the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a final attack on the city of Baghouz, the last remaining stronghold of the Daesh* terror group (banned in Russia) in the country, a number of videos emerged online featuring alleged wives of jihadists surrendering to the Kurdish-led forces.The alleged "foreign ISIS wife" is talking ‏about Yazidis raped by Daesh * militants, calling the captives "their property" and saying that "in Islam they are allowed to use them", as cited by the British outlet. She reportedly concluded that "it was not rape", also claiming that if it's in the Quran she would not dare to question it.however, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) recently are driving out jihadists from their last stronghold in the country, Baghouz, as they have launched a final offensive in there. An SDF spokesman stated that the group had killed dozens in the fight against Daesh at Baghouz in eastern Syria. Over 50 people were killed in an airstrike launched by the US-led coalition in Deir ez-Zor, Syrian state TV reported earlier today. Before the final assault on Baghouz, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they had captured over 800 foreign Daesh fighter and 2,000 of their wives and kids and transferred them to refugee camps.