Pressuring women to be male-typical (and conversely, that men be more female-typical) is just as regressive as reinforcing stereotypical gender norms.

Last week, Nature, one of the top scientific journals in the world, ran a review written by Lise Eliot of Gina Rippon's new book, The Gendered Brain: The New Neuroscience that Shatters the Myth of the Female Brain. Both Eliot and Rippon, neuroscientists affiliated with Rosalind Franklin University and Aston University, respectively, are vocal supporters of the view that gender, and the corresponding differences we see between men and women, are socially constructed.So begins the book review, titled, "Neurosexism: The myth that men and women have different brains." " Neurosexism ," a term coined by philosopher of science, Cordelia Fine, brands as "sexist" any claim that sex differences in the brain have a bearing on our personalities and behavior. From this line of thinking, wanting to understand these differences from a scientific point of view is inherently suspect - "bad neuroscience" and "bad research practice," in the words of Eliot - because only sexists and those seeking to subjugate women would presumably be interested in them.Eliot writes, "Rippon's central message is that 'a gendered world will produce a gendered brain,'" but also that "conclusive findings about sex-linked brain differences have failed to materialize." Furthermore, in an interview with the Guardian, Rippon says it is " neurofoolishness " to suggest there are any brain differences associated with sex.Contrary to Eliot's statement that Rippon's book exposes "the surprisingly weak evidence for brain sex differences in newborns," a 2016 paper , also in Nature's Scientific Reports, showed how testosterone alters brain growth in utero.French psychologist Gustave Le Bon is also dragged from the grave for saying, in 1895, that women "represent the most inferior forms of human evolution." What is unclear is how it is relevant to take a quote from the 1800s and extrapolate from it a representation of today. James Damore and the Google memo also receive mentions as further evidence of "neurosexism," when the truth is, as several of us have said before, Damore was correct to cite biologically-based sex differences in occupational interest as the reason why we don't see a 50:50 ratio of women in tech.On a personal note, I remember my reaction when I first came across the term "neurosexism" many years ago - I felt relief. As someone who had learned about feminist theory, I believed that gender was a social construct, and was pleased to see outspoken women finally calling out these outdated, misogynistic beliefs. I was, in fact, a fan of some of these scholars' work. (To hear someone like Eliot publicly denouncing my writing has been both surreal and, in a strange way, complimentary.)On top of this, misinformation only adds unnecessary confusion and damages basic science literacy. Happily embracing a distorted view of world, whether intentionally or out of ignorance, does nothing to promote gender equality.As more and more scientific institutions jump on the social justice bandwagon, we will be hard-pressed to find scientists publishing papers demonstrating sex differences. Any such differences that are based in biology will be reframed as the result of socialization.In a world where world-class scientists' merit is now determined by their sex and skin color - with white men's work being dismissed in the name of promoting women and minorities -The science of sex differences isn't perfect, but the response from the scientific community should be to improve its methods and to approach these questions with an openness to whatever one might find, instead of predetermining what the acceptable outcome should be and shaming suggestions to the contrary.Eliot's article ends with two claims that should leave neuroscientists and anyone with a cursory understanding of evolutionary biology, speechless: "The brain is no more gendered than the liver or kidneys or heart," (sex differences have been observed in each one of these organs) and "'biosocial straitjackets'...divert a basically unisex brain down one culturally gendered pathway or another."What on earth is a biosocial straitjacket?Debra W. Soh holds a Ph.D. in sexual neuroscience research from York University and writes about the science and politics of sex. Follow her at @DrDebraSoh.