A new academic journal, titled The Journal of Controversial Ideas, launching in the new year, will be peer-reviewed and offer a diverse range of viewpoints, calling upon liberals, conservatives, as well as those who are religious and secular, to submit their work. Most notably, it will allow academics to publish under pseudonyms.Based on conversations I've had with colleagues still working in academia and from what I can tell about recent cases of censorship, the antagonism is primarily from left-leaning colleagues attacking other liberals. The problem has been increasing and was the reason I chose to leave the field of sex research.In the last several months alone, multiple controversies involving academic censorship have emerged. Earlier this year, a paper by Theodore Hill, a professor emeritus of mathematics at the Georgia Institute of Technology, wrote about the "greater male variability hypothesis," which posits that men are more variable than women along a number of traits, including intelligence, translating to a greater number of men at the high and low extremes.In August, another controversy erupted when PLOS ONE published a study by physician Lisa Littman . She wrote about rapid-onset gender dysphoria, a growing phenomenon of girls who, out of the blue, announce they are transgender.These instances are indicative of a larger, worrisome trend - instead of debating contentious ideas, those in opposition to them throw words ending in "-phobic" around, shutting the conversation down and pretending they don't exist.For those who say ideas that denigrate members of society shouldn't be entertained, silencing the debate doesn't make hateful beliefs go away.With academics avoiding entire areas of research as a result, knowledge currently being produced is constrained, replaced by beliefs that are pleasant-sounding but biased, or downright nonsensical.The trio managed to get seven fake papers - ranging from topics like rape culture in dog parks to straight men using phallic sex toys to increase their feminist attitudes - accepted in high-ranking humanities journals.Considering that even rigorous scientific journals are swayed by fears of public retribution, here are a few pointers that may help a non-academic discern whether a study should be taken with a grain of salt:Look up their co-authors and see which university departments they belong to. Medical doctors and hard scientists will often team up with faculty in departments such as gender studies, philosophy, education and English to provide an ideological framework through which findings are interpreted. (I should emphasize, however, that not all scholars from these fields are suspect.)I would also suggest taking note of what a professor chooses to post on social media, especially if it's political content.A true academic will be willing to engage in discussion without defaulting to ad hominem insults or ascribing negative intentions to the other side. Debra Soh holds a PhD in sexual neuroscience research from York University and writes about the science and politics of sex.