Puppet Masters
India accuses Pakistan of 'hiding information' by blocking access to bombing site
KFGO
Mon, 11 Mar 2019 09:31 UTC
Citing "security concerns", Pakistani security officials on Thursday barred a Reuters team from climbing a hill in northeastern Pakistan to the site of a madrasa, or religious school, and a group of surrounding buildings that was targeted by Indian warplanes last week.
"The fact that Pakistan has now refused access to journalists from visiting the site means that they have plenty to hide," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters.
He reiterated the government's stand that India's air strikes were "successful and achieved the desired objectives", after being asked about a Reuters report that said high-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters showed that the madrasa appeared to be still standing.
Many are they who are touched at the heart by these things. Those they sent forth they knew; now in place of the young men urns and ashes are carried home to the houses of the fighters.... The citizens speak: their voice is dull with hatred. The curse of the people must be paid for.
Recent Comments
Since when has Iron Oxide (Rust) been green The article / science seems to attempt to justify that the bergs are green due to Iron Oxide by coming...
I had a friend who died from a dog bite. He had a bad traffic accident some years before and had to have his spleen removed. Then, later, he tried...
Easy - the number you were thinking of was 9256433
Saw that recent TV ad about a married gay couple in desperate need of purchasing the latest, Essential Big Pharma Health Help. The man of the...
Trump doesn’t need to build a wall. He could simply use Mexico’s MSM to propagandise Mexicans that the USA is a terrible place for them to live....
Our universe evolved from a much smaller, much emptier mini-universe. You may think of it as an egg.