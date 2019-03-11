© Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins



When Vice President Mike Pence released a video statement in January pledging full US support for Juan Guaido's claim to the Venezuelan presidency, many assumed that an operation to install the opposition leader in Caracas was just around the corner. But more than a month later, and with Maduro still firmly in power, Washington seems to be out of ideas: Not only has the US failed to deliver its "humanitarian aid" to Venezuela, but Washington's allies have unanimously ruled out military action.Washington still contends that "all options are on the table" - but how many options are left?Watch the full report below.