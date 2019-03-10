Alyssa Milano
Actress Alyssa Milano
Actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano was mocked for bizarrely identifying as a "gay man," an "immigrant," and "disabled" in an identity-politics-laden tweet. The anti-Trump actress then defended her "powerful" message.

After a Women's Day tweet sticking up for her "transgender sisters," Milano was asked whether she is transgender herself. The actress responded, saying she's all that and then some.

"I'm trans. I'm a person of color. I'm an immigrant. I'm a lesbian. I'm a gay man. I'm the disabled," she tweeted. "I'm everything....Don't be afraid of what you don't know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after."


The 'Charmed' actress was ridiculed for her intersectional posturing.





Even uber-woke leftists took a shot at Milano. "Oppression and intersectionality isn't an outfit that you decide to put on whenever you like," activist Zellie Imani tweeted.




Milano hit back at the critics. "I'm glad this tweet invoked conversation. I'm sorry it offended some," she wrote. "Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful."

Milano has been an activist almost as long as she's been an actress, advocating for AIDS relief in the 1980s and 90s, then for vegetarianism and vaccinations in the 2000s and the #MeToo movement more recently. Milano has also been a vocal opponent of President Trump, calling the president a "piece of sh*t" over his immigration policy, and the iconic red 'MAGA' hat "the new white hood."