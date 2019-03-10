Society's Child
'I'm trans. I'm an immigrant. I'm gay': Alyssa Milano gets another Twitter-flogging for ridiculous identity politics tweet
RT
Sun, 10 Mar 2019 16:16 UTC
After a Women's Day tweet sticking up for her "transgender sisters," Milano was asked whether she is transgender herself. The actress responded, saying she's all that and then some.
"I'm trans. I'm a person of color. I'm an immigrant. I'm a lesbian. I'm a gay man. I'm the disabled," she tweeted. "I'm everything....Don't be afraid of what you don't know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after."
The 'Charmed' actress was ridiculed for her intersectional posturing.
Even uber-woke leftists took a shot at Milano. "Oppression and intersectionality isn't an outfit that you decide to put on whenever you like," activist Zellie Imani tweeted.
Milano hit back at the critics. "I'm glad this tweet invoked conversation. I'm sorry it offended some," she wrote. "Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful."
Milano has been an activist almost as long as she's been an actress, advocating for AIDS relief in the 1980s and 90s, then for vegetarianism and vaccinations in the 2000s and the #MeToo movement more recently. Milano has also been a vocal opponent of President Trump, calling the president a "piece of sh*t" over his immigration policy, and the iconic red 'MAGA' hat "the new white hood."
Latest News
- The tangled web: Testimony provided by Rosenstein and Simpson contradicts Bruce Ohr's testimony
- Best of the Web: Ilhan Omar rips Obama: A 'pretty face' who got 'away with murder' - UPDATE: Omar backtracks
- AOC hit with three ethics complaints within first three months in office
- Colorado snow totals: Monthly tallies for ski resorts, major cities since the start of February - 200 inches in places
- First WaPo, now CNN will be sued by Nick Sandmann's lawyer for over $250 million dollars
- Bus explodes in central Stockholm after accident
- Daesh brides have to be isolated at Syrian refugee camp for assaulting 'infidels'
- Just a merry Russian holiday: Massive replica of Bastille prison goes down in flames
- Researchers solve mystery of Antarctica's emerald icebergs
- Balkans of our day - False flags over Kashmir
- 'I'm trans. I'm an immigrant. I'm gay': Alyssa Milano gets another Twitter-flogging for ridiculous identity politics tweet
- 30 killed by floods and landslides since January in Bolivia
- Voter Fraud and Election Theft: House passes voting rules bill
- 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash: Officials
- Russian pilots perform head-spinning stunts drawing 'Captain Marvel' star symbol
- 14 y.o. Houston boy stabbed to death in fight over a brownie
- Fargo police on the hunt for man who robbed bank in a graduation robe
- Fugitive Indian billionaire wanted for bank fraud found living the high-life in London
- 10 reported tornadoes hit Arkansas, Louisiana as severe storms continue to sweep across country
- Man injured by dogs dies shortly afterwards in Lubbock, Texas
- The tangled web: Testimony provided by Rosenstein and Simpson contradicts Bruce Ohr's testimony
- Best of the Web: Ilhan Omar rips Obama: A 'pretty face' who got 'away with murder' - UPDATE: Omar backtracks
- AOC hit with three ethics complaints within first three months in office
- Balkans of our day - False flags over Kashmir
- Voter Fraud and Election Theft: House passes voting rules bill
- India claims 3 airstrikes on Pakistan in the last 5 years, but won't give full details
- Suicide bomber attacks US-Kurdish patrol in Syria's Manbij
- Italy PM says he is working to try to end sanctions against Russia
- The virtual-reality 'president': Political scientist says Guaido's 'government' exists only in social networks and the media
- It Exists: DOJ finds letter ordering scrutiny of Uranium One, Hillary Clinton
- 'Cyberattacks & insider sabotage': Venezuela's power grid hit with second attack
- ANOTHER Western meltdown over 'the Jewish Question': Trump calls Democrats 'anti-Israel, anti-Jewish party' after House vote on 'hate'
- Ukrainian soldiers kill their commander after being forced to commit war-crimes
- Venezuela deploying troops "to protect national power grid" from US "aggression"
- Eurosceptic parties set to double seats in EU Parliament after May elections
- The US stealth war on Venezuela
- Best of the Web: MSNBC panelist says Bernie should embrace capitalism because his father fled Nazis. Wait, what?
- Manafort was an agent of Ukraine, not Russia
- Gabbard's pro-INF bill given 'no chance' due to longterm strategy by the MIC lobby
- Cohen met with Schiff staff over 10 hours before House Oversight Committee hearing
- First WaPo, now CNN will be sued by Nick Sandmann's lawyer for over $250 million dollars
- Bus explodes in central Stockholm after accident
- Daesh brides have to be isolated at Syrian refugee camp for assaulting 'infidels'
- Just a merry Russian holiday: Massive replica of Bastille prison goes down in flames
- 'I'm trans. I'm an immigrant. I'm gay': Alyssa Milano gets another Twitter-flogging for ridiculous identity politics tweet
- 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash: Officials
- Russian pilots perform head-spinning stunts drawing 'Captain Marvel' star symbol
- 14 y.o. Houston boy stabbed to death in fight over a brownie
- Fargo police on the hunt for man who robbed bank in a graduation robe
- Fugitive Indian billionaire wanted for bank fraud found living the high-life in London
- Far-right protesting military corruption clash with police in Ukraine
- Ethiopian Airlines brand new Boeing 737 MAX crashes on way to Kenya with 157 people on board
- Yellow Vest protests Act 17: Paris police soak demonstrators with water cannon, fire teargas
- Shame: Two Palestinian children die in a house fire after Israeli army delays fire trucks
- Over 2,000 cases tied to Houston cop who murdered innocent couple will now be investigated
- Typhus, tuberculosis, and other medieval diseases infecting California's homeless
- Provocation? Bomb squad called after mortar shell found in luggage of US Embassy employee at Moscow airport
- Bodies of Italian, British climbers found on Pakistan's 'Killer Mountain'
- Germany's failure to investigate allowed thousands of war criminals to gain asylum
- UN report finds Israel intentionally shot children, journalists & the disabled during Gaza protests
- 15th century massacre of children in Peru may have been sacrifice to stop bad weather
- The myth of the 'Savage Indian' persists
- Ancient Chinese tomb found to hold fabled 'elixir of immortality'
- Balamku: Maya ritual cave untouched for 1,000 years stuns archaeologists
- First confirmed Denisovan skull piece found in Siberian cave
- Mystery of 6000 year old human skull defleshed and boiled by ancient farmers
- Flashback Best of the Web: Never Forget: Interviews With Waco Survivor David Thibodeau and FBI Negotiator Gary Noesner Give Very Different Perspectives on Tragic Event
- Mad Science: The history of misguided attempts to geoengineer Earth
- The last megaquake that rocked the Pacific Northwest
- Why do they hate us? Why the West should stop its Middle East interventions
- 6ft "Pictish stone" with eagle symbol discovered in north of Scotland
- How Britain forcefully depopulated an entire archipelago - then covered it up
- Chilean petroglyphs may have been used for star-gazing
- Disagreement erupts over Neanderthal posture
- Prehistoric Siberians may have traveled 1,500 kilometers by dogsled
- Best of the Web: Alternative History of Al-Qaeda: Anwar al-Awlaki - jihadist, spy, or both?
- Belarus ghetto site: Mass grave found containing 1000 bodies, site of where 28K Jews were killed by Nazis
- Virgin of the rocks: A subversive message hidden by Da Vinci
- Tooth plaque shows drinking milk goes back 3,000 years in Mongolia
- Quarrying of Stonehenge 'bluestones' dated to 3000 BC according to UK study
- Researchers solve mystery of Antarctica's emerald icebergs
- NASA transforms a Hubble photo into a stunningly eerie musical composition
- Darwin Devolves by Michael Behe: Another Huge Advance Against Darwinism and for Intelligent Design
- Russia's state of the art Zircon hypersonic missile challenges US naval dominance
- 'It's hard to argue with Elon': Roscosmos chief agrees with Musk's assessment of Russia's rocket industry
- "Wireless" brain communication discovered by neurologists
- Every animal pulled from the deepest part of the ocean had plastic in its gut
- Researchers turn liquid metal into a plasma
- Study: It only takes a few years for people to normalize unusual weather
- Unprecedented images of supersonic shockwaves captured by NASA
- Unidentified "Type D" killer whale finally discovered in Southern Ocean
- 'Excellent engineering & best engine': Musk praises Russian rockets after Crew Dragon test flight
- Animal with an anus that comes and goes could reveal how ours evolved
- AI detects shoplifters before they steal
- Bacteria that 'eat and breathe' electricity in Yellowstone
- Maps for Earth's Crust: Billionaires are on the hunt for new underground Cobalt
- Octopus evolution 'weirder than we could have imagined' - edit their own RNA to adapt to environment
- Juno and Cassini missions bring new surprises from Jupiter and Saturn
- Tesla's autopilot system not safe & may even increase risk of crashes
- Kepler's first exoplanet has been confirmed, ten years after discovery
- Colorado snow totals: Monthly tallies for ski resorts, major cities since the start of February - 200 inches in places
- 30 killed by floods and landslides since January in Bolivia
- 10 reported tornadoes hit Arkansas, Louisiana as severe storms continue to sweep across country
- Man injured by dogs dies shortly afterwards in Lubbock, Texas
- Over 302 avalanches recorded in Colorado since Feb. 27 - many of them are 'just huge,' experts say
- 6.2-magnitude quake hits 260 km SE of Lambasa, Fiji
- Video of terrifying avalanche as it thunders down mountain and smothers village in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Flash flood kills 6 children in South Africa
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed calf born in Washington County, Tennessee
- 2 labourers dead in landslide in Uttarakhand, India
- 'Falling out of trees': Dozens of dead possums blamed on extreme heat stress in Victoria, Australia
- Toddler mauled to death by 2 family dogs in High Springs, Florida
- Cold streak in southern California continues, nears record
- Deadly floods in Malawi - at least 6 dead, thousands displaced
- Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes off southern Philippines
- Wetter than ever: Winter 2018-19 was USA's soggiest in recorded history
- Pack of pit bulls attack four people in Akron, Ohio
- Historic avalanche cycle wreaks havoc in Colorado mountains
- Storm breaks 135-year-old rainfall record for downtown Los Angeles
- Rain brings 2nd California super bloom in 2 years
- Impressive meteor fireball reported over SW France
- Meteor fireball seen in Houston area, Texas
- Meteor fireball reported over Canadian Maritimes
- Source of loud boom heard, felt in Charleston, South Carolina still unknown
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Kansas
- Meteor fireball explodes above French island of Mayotte
- Meteor fireball sighted in 5 countries in Europe, photographed by 3 sky cameras
- Mysterious house-shaking booms reported in Louisville, Kentucky
- Meteor fireball spotted over Sugarland, Texas
- Mysterious fireball spotted over Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball caught on doorbell camera in Anchorage
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over northern Spain
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida night sky - UPDATE
- 'Aurora-like airglow' in the sky as meteor passes over central Wales, UK
- Spate of mysterious booms rattle people from Arizona to New York
- Bright meteor fireball soars over Venezuela
- Hunt on for meteor fireball seen across Victoria, Australia
- Likely meteor fireball trail spotted in Colorado
- Mysterious booms reported in the Tucson, Arizona area
- Home surveillance camera captures mysterious boom in New Orleans, Louisiana
- SOTT Focus: The 'Keto Crotch' Phenomenon Illustrates How to Circulate Lies in the 'Free Press'
- What happens to the human body when it goes into ketosis?
- Association of American Physicians and Surgeons takes a stand against mandatory vaccination
- Dr. Fauci, it's not nice to fool Congress about vaccine reactions
- Cold, hard facts: Death from measles or death from measles vaccine?
- A single dose of psilocybin enhances creative thinking and empathy up to seven days after use, study finds
- Heart attacks rising steadily in Americans under 40 - Study
- Taking the dog for a walk may not be a good idea for the elderly
- FDA approves anti-depressant nasal spray based on ketamine party drug
- Is a vegan diet safe for infants and children?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Who Cares About Health Care?
- UK patient 'free' of HIV after stem cell treatment
- Facts you need to know about syphilis
- Fatty liver disease is triggered by choline deficiency
- More than 11,000 people are now suing Bayer over Roundup cancer link
- Best of the Web: The Daily Mail slams Harcombe, Malhotra and Kendrick as 'dangerous statins deniers'
- Propaganda Alert! UNICEF blames 'vaccine hesitancy' for measles uptick
- Anti-vaccine movies disappear from Amazon, are books next?
- The Association of American Physicians & Surgeons: Statement on Federal Vaccine Mandates
- Weight Watchers is getting crushed by keto
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: First Sight: Why Psi Is the Root of Consciousness
- Breathtaking: The benefits of conscious breathing
- Life after death: Hospice doctor studies the vivid dreams and visions of dying people that suggest comfort being given from the other side
- Self-care is not an indulgence. It's a discipline.
- Connection is a core human need, but we are terrible at it
- Your romantic partner is probably not as smart as you think they are, suggests new study
- The age of anxiety: Fake news plays its part
- The power of neuroplasticity: Boy's brain rewires itself even with 1/6th of its contents missing
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: How to Numb Your Conscience with Totalitarian Religion
- How to de-clutter your thoughts and emotions
- Too much 'idiot box' leaves older folk lost for words
- Stop iPhone parenting and give your children the attention they need
- Jordan Peterson on Art, Mythology, Fame and Education
- Do Not Disturb: How I ditched my phone and unbroke my brain
- Bring 'Hygge' principles in to your home: How the Danish lifestyle can change your winter
- Why stress is one of the best predictors of high life satisfaction
- Describing Wetiko: Colin Wilson's Sci-Fi Classic 'The Mind Parasites': Fiction or Reality?
- Should you listen to music while doing intellectual work? It depends
- Silence is vital for our brains
- Train your mind to work smarter, not harder
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed NC teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Georgia woman wins $10K for actually reading the fine print in her insurance policy
- Upcoming Eurovision song contest overshadows Israeli war crimes
- Pennsylvanians in shock as Punxsutawney Phil is arrested for fraud
- 'Salah's my favorite player, he's polite & good-tempered' - 7yo Iranian viral sensation on football hero
- Neo-Nazi group's new leader is a black man who vows to dissolve it
- After impactful Gillette ad released toxic masculinity drops to all time low
- Leave lying to professionals warns press secretary
- Thousands of paedophiles arrive at Vatican for sex abuse conference
- Russian traffic policeman adored by social media as he helps a limping dog cross the street
- US liberals devastated after finding out hate crime didn't actually happen
- The 'Green New Deal' carbon footprint reaches dangerous levels as reprints mounts
- Intruder sneaks into abandoned house to smoke pot...finds a tiger!
- 'No English' says AOC when asked for details of Green New deal
- Watch out for snoops! EU diplomats warned to stay out of pubs & cafes to avoid Russian & Chinese 'spies'
- Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by camel in unusual road video
- The vegan lobby - Meat-free diet for everyone
- Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment to Hong Kong
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
Quote of the Day
Many are they who are touched at the heart by these things. Those they sent forth they knew; now in place of the young men urns and ashes are carried home to the houses of the fighters.... The citizens speak: their voice is dull with hatred. The curse of the people must be paid for.
Recent Comments
Breitbart? Polosi? When talking about restoring: people's faith that government works for the public interest, the people's interests, not the...
AOC represents the democrats well.... a group of loud mouthed ignorant thieves.....
Democrats = corporate banker billionaires own 99% of Western MSM = absolutely no criticism of Obama during 8 years in office = Obama acted with...
"These laws exist so that elected Representatives are not using official business on behalf of the American people to push a political agenda or...
Here... SNC-Lavalin on the way OUT [Link]
Comment: A sampling of her career as a clueless SJW: