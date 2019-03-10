© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

The unidentified man who was injured in a dog attack Friday afternoon has died from what police are calling a medical incident.Lubbock Police responded to a dog-related incident in the 7900 block of Oak Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Friday. KAMC News reports that 2 dogs were fighting and one person was trying to break up the fight.According to a statement from LPD, the man had minor injuries to his hands after breaking up the dogs, but several minutes later began feeling ill and had trouble breathing.He was pronounced deceased at the scene.