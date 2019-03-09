© Pixabay / PublicDomainImages

A Georgia teacher is $10,000 richer after winning a contest buried in the fine print of an insurance policy contract. There's a lesson in here somewhere, if you read between the lines (ouch!).The high school teacher contacted Florida-based insurer Squaremouth less than 24 hours after its "Pays to Read" contest launched - the first of the 73 customers who'd bought a policy to actually read through it."Many travelers buy travel insurance and just assume they're covered if anything goes wrong, without actually reading the details of their policy," a Squaremouth spokesperson explained, adding that this failure to read was the number one reason travel insurance claims are denied. Pays to Read is an effort to reward such responsibility.In addition to Andrews' $10,000, the company donated another $5,000 to the schools where she teaches and an additional $10,000 to literacy charity Reading is Fundamental.