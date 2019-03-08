© Global Look Press / M. Stolt

Federal agencies splurged on lobster tail and other gratuitous frills in just one month in a convoluted plot to avoid future budget cuts, a new report claims. The spending orgy has received dozens of 1-star reviews on Twitter.The Pentagon was particularly eager to take advantage of the "use it or lose it" fiscal policy, shelling out more than $61 billion over 30 days. More than $20 billion went towards the department's bread and butter - guns, ammunition and bombs - but there was plenty of cash left over for some end-of-the-year treats.To put the spending binge in perspective,Taxpayers on Twitter were thrilled by the news."This is criminal. Stop spending our taxes on this crap," wrote one disgusted netizen."Bottom-feeders eating bottom-feeders...seems appropriate," quipped Twitter user 'Mattias Corvinus'.Others were floored by the fact that so much money could be funneled into superfluities while tent cities sprout up in some of America's largest urban areas."And certain @SenateGOP are whining @potus wants to spend money they didn't approve. Got it. #hypocrites," noted Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce.The US government is not known for penny pinching. In February, the Treasury Department announced that the national debt had climbed above $22 trillion.