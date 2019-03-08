Chelsea Manning sent back to jail for refusing to testify in secret proceedings against Wikileaks
RT
Fri, 08 Mar 2019 17:54 UTC
Manning received a subpoena from the US District Court in January.
She appeared before a grand jury on Wednesday and invoked her First, Fourth and Sixth Amendment rights. She said the questions pertained to her 2010 disclosures of the American military's misconduct, and she had answered those extensively during her 2013 court-martial.
Those disclosures landed her in prison with a 35-year sentence that was commuted in 2017. On her way to the Friday hearing, Manning said she was prepared to go back to jail.
Attorney Moira Meltzer-Cohen reportedly said it would be "an act of tremendous cruelty" to send Manning, who is a transgender public figure, back to jail, where she would face dangers to her safety and health, the Washington Post reports.
Manning will remain in detention until she either changes her mind and testifies, or until "the end of the life of the grand jury," Judge Claude M. Hilton ruled.
Though Manning's subpoena does not name Assange specifically, the cases are believed to be related because Manning leaked her trove of classified and sensitive military and diplomatic data to WikiLeaks, and the subpoena was issued at the request of a federal prosecutor assigned to handle the consequences of the inadvertent reveal of the Assange indictment.
Charges against Julian Assange remain sealed, though their existence was recently inadvertently revealed. It is believed that as soon as Assange sets foot outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, the UK will extradite him to the US, where he could potentially be charged under the Espionage Act like Manning was.
Comment: More from Fox News:
Manning was ordered to jail by U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton after a brief hearing in which Manning confirmed she had no intention of testifying. She told the judge she "will accept whatever you bring upon me."Chelsea Manning embodies the integrity sorely needed in the world today. She is willing to return to incarceration despite having already endured seven years of horror, in the course of upholding her principles and defending the right of US citizens to know what their government is doing in their name.
"These secret proceedings tend to favor the government," Manning told reporters before her hearing, according to The Washington Post. "I'm always willing to explain things publicly."
Manning's lawyers have asked she be confined to her home instead due to the medical complications she faces.
Chelsea Manning was ordered to jail Friday, March 8, 2019, for refusing to testify to a Virginia grand jury investigating Wikileaks. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)
The judge, however, concluded U.S. Marshals could appropriately handle her medical care.
Prosecutor Tracy McCormick said Manning can easily end the incarceration on the civil charge by testifying.
- Bradley Manning denied a whistleblower defense
- Bradley Manning subjected to illegal pretrial punishment in Wikileaks case
- Bradley Manning, America's martyr for open government
- Bradley Manning wants to live as 'Chelsea' in jail
- Top 5 revelations of US imperial treachery that landed Chelsea Manning in prison
- Chelsea Manning in first interview after release: Leaking US military files was 'responsibility to public'
R.C.