A Russian Su-27 fighter jet has intercepted and escorted an American RC-135 spy plane over the waters of the Baltic Sea near the Russian border, the Defense Ministry has said, releasing a short video of the engagement.Captured from the cockpit of the super-maneuverable Russian fighter aircraft, the video of the encounter shows the jet safely approaching from behind and aligning with a large aircraft, identified as an RC-135 reconnaissance plane. The exact time of the engagement was not revealed.