The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the satellite images had shownnear the fence of the Rukban refugee camp located on the Syrian territory controlled by the United States.According to the ministry, the camp is surrounded by a ditch and a fence withthe ministry's statement said.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, residents of the camp are facing poor sanitary conditions."Landfill sites are located near residential houses. There are no food stores and meal stations. Exchange of food and other products takes place at spontaneous mini-markets, controlled by militants," the statement added.The Rukban camp, which houses about 40,000 displaced people, is located in the southern part of Syria, not far from Jordan. The area that became a refugee camp for Syrian residents back in 2014 is now the US-controlled zone.In January, the World Health Organization (WHO) described people residing in the camp as "trapped," adding that they live "in deplorable conditions." Limited water supply, bitterly cold weather and poorly functioning health care facilities contribute to the rise of diseases, which include influenza, measles, tuberculosis and chronic respiratory diseases, according to the WHO.