Jason Colton, 42, is on trial for the October 2017 killing of 36-year-old Ramis Jonuzi at his house in Melbourne.Prosecutors said that Jonuzi had been subletting a room at the house from Colton, who was also a tenant. The 36-year-old had initially rented the room for three nights on Airbnb, but agreed to stay another week for $149.But when the week was up and Jonuzi didn't pay, Colton responded with violence, jurors at Victoria's Supreme Court heard.Jonuzi later died from compression of the neck and blunt force trauma, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Before the confrontation turned violent, Colton forced Jonuz to check his bank account on his phone in order to show him that it "showed less than $10," according to prosecutor Mark Gibson.Colton told police he only wanted to subdue Jonuzi so he would pass out, Sky News reported The trial is scheduled to resume on Tuesday.