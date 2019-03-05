Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan has rejected calls to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after a flare-up in tensions with neighbouring India.Tensions ramped up between the two countries last week in a series of military clashes in which Pakistan admitted gunning down an Indian jet after it crossed the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir.But the hashtag #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan trended on Twitter in Pakistan last Thursday after the PM made what he said was a "peace gesture" to release captured pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.The move is widely thought to have eased the flare-up, although international observers are still worried about the ongoing fractious relationship between the two nuclear-armed countries.Mr Khan responded to petitions started this weekend by fans to give him the Nobel Prize, saying he was "not worthy" of the plaudit.The most recent tit-for-tat military escalations began after India carried out what it called a pre-emptive strike against a group blamed for a suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops on February 14.Pakistan retaliated and shot down a MiG-21 fighter jet last Wednesday then detained the pilot who was later released in the goodwill gesture.The fighting has led thousands of residents to flee to safer areas to escape shelling along the frontier.The violence marked the most serious escalation of the conflict since 1999, a year that saw Pakistan's military sent a ground force into Indian-controlled Kashmir at Kargil, while an Indian fighter jet also shot down a Pakistani naval aircraft killing all 16 on board.Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since their independence from British rule in 1947.