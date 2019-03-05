© AFP/Oli Scarff



PM Theresa May's announcement that £1.6bn will be given to towns in the Midlands and northern England,A string of Labour parliamentarians have greeted the Tory government's pledge to hand a funding boost, worth £320 million a year over six years to areas severely hit by austerity cuts, with derision.In an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today programme,However, many Labour MPs have interpreted the move as a sweetener from May's administration, in an effort to win support on her EU Withdrawal Agreement.Labour's shadow education secretary Angela Rayner has taken to social media to brand it "a Tory bribe, plain and simple," and claimed May's party "think buying votes is the only way forward these days."Chris Bryant, MP for the Rhondda district, brutally attacked the government's pledge as ainsisting fewer Labour MPs would vote for her deal now, not more.The Guardian's deputy editor, Paul Johnson, also labelled the funding package as a "bribe," highlighting research undertaken by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) which said it would take £19 billion a year to balance the impact of austerity cuts.