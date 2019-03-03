© Reuters



Tommy Robinson should be banned from YouTube "as a matter of utmost urgency", says Labour deputy leader Tom Watson.He responded by posting videos to Youtube - the only major social media platform he can still use - claiming he was the victim of censorship.In a letter to Google chief executive Sundar Pichai on Friday, Mr Watson described Robinson - real name Stephen Yaxley Lennon - as a "violent, racist, Islamophobic campaigner".He wrote: "I am now writing to implore you as a matter of utmost urgency to follow the lead that has been, belatedly, set by Facebook, and remove forthwith all 'Tommy Robinson' and related pages from your YouTube platform."Mr Watson said that social media platforms need to be accountable and not "avoid their social responsibilities".He added: "I have recently been making the argument that the social media companies have failed to regulate hate speech and harm on their platforms."I would ask that you immediately close down all of Yaxley-Lennon's sites on YouTube before the virus of his views grooms countless more followers via your platform."on Facebook and Instagram.Youtube has previously suspended adverts on Robinson's videos but is coming under increasing pressure to remove them altogether.On WednesdayMr Collins said:"Far-right groups are exploiting social media to spread their messages of hate, and the YouTube 'next up' feature helps them by directing viewers to even more of this content once, as soon as they start to engage with it."YouTube operates a hate speech policy which removes content promoting violence or hatred against individuals or groups based on attributes including religion, race, immigration status or nationality.It uses a "three strikes" system, giving offending users a warning and removing the specific video. Channels are only terminated if policies are repeatedly violated.Following his removal from Facebook, Robinson insisted he would continue his campaigning even if YouTube deleted his account."You thought deleting us from Twitter would stop us - it didn't," he said during a 16-minute video.Did it stop us? No it didn't. If you think deleting us from Facebook or Instagram will stop us... no it won't."Reacting to the move on Tuesday,He said: "everyone is going to know that I've breached no rules, what I've done is shown people the truth and that is what they are removing, the truth. People will still find me."