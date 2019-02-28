Puppet Masters
Russian, US resolutions on Venezuela fail to pass at UN Security Council
RT
Thu, 28 Feb 2019 21:27 UTC
Russia's envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia slammed the US resolution as "the culmination of the American show of double standards regarding Venezuela."
He insisted that the US knew from the start the document had no chance of passing and was only put together to justify further complaints that the access of humanitarian aid into Venezuela is being denied.
"We have serious concerns that today's [UNSC] meeting may be used as a step in preparing an actual, not humanitarian, intervention into Venezuela," the envoy said.
The resolution called for new presidential elections in Venezuela, which has been in political turmoil for more than a month, as well as unhindered access of humanitarian aid. The Venezuelan authorities believe the aid deliveries, initiated by the US, to be a cover for supporting a coup or preparing grounds for an intervention.
The resolution "seriously inconsistent" with China's position, Beijing's envoy said.
"Venezuelan affairs should be decided by the Venezuelan people," Wu Haitao explained the decision. "China opposes external forces interfering in Venezuelan internal affairs and opposes military intervention in Venezuela."
The draft resolution garnered the minimum nine votes, while Russia, China and South Africa voted against the text and Indonesia, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast abstained.
The council then voted on the Russian draft supporting a political solution, which failed with seven votes against it.
The Russian draft suggested that the Security Council should express concern over civilian deaths in Venezuela and urge all political forces there to commit to resolving the situation.
The draft was similar to a joint statement on the violence in Haiti, which the US supported a few days ago. But when it came to Venezuela, the Americans "killed off" the Russian proposal by adding remarks condemning the government of Nicolas Maduro and making other changes, said Dmitry Polyansky, the Russian deputy UN envoy.
Reader Comments
Similarly, all of the South China seas issues are also about huge oil and gas finds... ever since Vietnam discovered a massive offshore reserves of oil and gas there. As a matter of fact, even last week China announced another mega natural gas discovery in their waters.
Oil and gas always fuels war - it has since well before the 1930s.
Made this depiction of the beast the other day.
[Link]
Kent