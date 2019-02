How to Save Cacao without GMOs

Finding Eco Safe Chocolate

While many companies fight against using genetically modified ingredients, and others do not care that they are using them, the first company to openly brag about being pro-GMO has officially arrived on the scene.That company is Ethos Chocolate, which is creating and selling its product with hopes that our beloved cacao trees will be genetically modified soon.Their project is supported by about 1,600 farmers of A Fresh Look, which also support GMOs.The Santa Barbara Chocolate company, which creates only GMO-free cacao products, states that the way to save chocolate is to buy it from eco-safe sources.These suppliers usethat are critical for long-term ecosystem survival. These species have been saved by organizations like Cocoa Research Center (CRC).They also explain that climate change is not the only contributor to threat for cacao, it is urbanization and mining programs cutting down rainforests that create the more recent problem. Climate change has a more chronic but slow-progressing effect.The way to fight it is to focus on shade growing cocoa that allows the trees to better tolerate climate change. This traditional method improves the soil, promotes biodiversity, and helps nearby plant and animal species, according to a review of 16 studies An organization called Global Seed Vault is also preserving seeds of endangered types of cacao among their 890,886 total seed samples If you love chocolate and you want to do your part, you can start buying chocolate and cocoa from companies that believe in sustainable sourcing. Companies that work with the Rainforest Alliance are a good choice.