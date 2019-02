© Global Look Press/Creative Touch Imaging Ltd

"Are we to believe that while prominent figures on the left encourage uncivil and even violent tactics... their online behaviour is, with the solitary exception of Rose McGowan, universally exemplary?"

For a civilization that considers freedom of speech one of its fundamental principles and universal human rights, the West sure does a lot of censorship - and no, farming it out to 'private companies' does not change what it is.The social media behemoth said it has to act "when ideas and opinions cross the line and amount to hate speech that may create an environment of intimidation and exclusion for certain groups in society."As online polemicists are fond of saying, "citation needed!"Whatever that means.How did journalists - those paladins of free speech, the fabled Fourth Estate, the valiant protectors of values that would die in darkness without their intrepid efforts - greet this news? Did they object to a British citizen being muzzled and wax about the dangers to digital democracy? Oh no, they rejoiced : Finally, what took so long?!The same process repeated itself later in the day, whenThe self-described supporter of US President Donald Trump had reportedlyThat is regarded as the sin-above-all-sins by social media executives, terrified of Congress blaming them for Hillary Clinton losing the White House to Trump in 2016, even though 99 percent of US media considered it rightfully hers.Here's the thing, though:a company that was proven to have set up thousands of fake accounts to swing the Senate race in Alabama to the Democrats, and later paid by the Senate to blame Russia for its tactics.Let's also remember theAfter the "Twitter police" at the German Marshall Fund and So they did , even though there is no such rule that would be universally applied.Surely it is entirely a coincidence that away back in August 2018, and would not stop until they all did?But wait, there is more! It was confirmed on Tuesday thatearlier this month.but this was right after Shipley had exposed Nathan Phillips - the Native American activist who claimed he was victimized by Kentucky high school students, in what turned out to be fake news - as falsely claiming he served in Vietnam.Columbia University researcher Richard Hanania offered an interesting analysis a couple of weeks ago, showing thatMcGowan had clearly violated the platform's rule against doxxing, andgetting permanent bans from the platform. So he asked:What are the odds? Astronomical, actually - Hanania showed thatYet those who routinely cite statistical "disparate impact" to cry racism are perfectly fine claiming there is no bias here? Really?But [insert social media giant here] is a private company! They can do what they want! So cry the sudden champions of capitalism and deregulation, who in their previous breath claimed Trump abolishing Net Neutrality rules would break the internet. Make up your mind, folks!In the McCarthyite atmosphere whipped up after the 2016 US presidential election,united in opposition to an outsider president and anyone who dares support him, or criticize their conduct.By the way, the "terrible dictator" Trump hasn't lifted a finger to stop this persecution, let alone sic the IRS or the FBI on his critics.One does not have to agree with Robinson, Wohl, Shipley, Maffick, Jones - or Trump, for that matter - to realize that a world in which there is one set of rules for "us" and another for "them," in which it doesn't matter what is done but Who is doing it to Whom, is not a land of liberty but something quite different.