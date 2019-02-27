© Qatari Foreign Ministry / AFP



A spokesman for the Afghan Taliban has said the group is close to reaching an agreement with the United States on the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.Spokesman Suhail Shaheen made the comment in Doha, Qatar, following the second day of negotiations with U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on February 26.he told AP.Khalilzad's past rounds of talks with the Taliban focused on, but it was unclear how close he was on a deal on those issues.He said that in exchange for a U.S. withdrawal, the Taliban would offer guarantees that Afghanistan would not be used as a staging area for anti-American attacks.Shaheen said it was very important that, saying it showed "how much importance we are giving to these talks and how [high] expectations are."Khalilzad did not comment on the February 26 round, but he posted on Twitter on February 25 that this round of talksIn the past, Khalilzad has tried to pressure the Taliban to hold direct talks with the government of Afghanistan, which the Taliban considers a U.S. puppet.Earlier on February 26, the Afghan government said that nine members of a government-back militia had been mistakenly killed in an air strike in the eastern province of Ghazni.