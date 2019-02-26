© unknown



US Withdrawal From Syria

Last week, US President Donald Trump reportedly agreed thatThe step was taken after two months of pressure by Washington's allies and resignations of American top defence officials.French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Trump's reported decision to leave about 400 US military personnel in Syria. "On the US decision, I can only but welcome this choice", Macron told a news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih.Reuters reported last week, citing a US administration official. As the official noted, quoted by the media,Both France and the United States are a part of the Joint Task Force established by the US-led international coalition against Daesh. The alliance has been conducting military operations in both Syria and Iraq since 2014. In Syria, these operations have not been approved by either the country's government or by the UN.US President Donald Trump declared one of the most significant White House decisions when he decided to pull out troops from Syria in December 2018, promising to bring around 3,000 American soldiers home. The reason for the move, he explained, was the defeat of the Daesh terrorist group in the Arab Republic.However, recently White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that a small "peacekeeping group" of about 200 soldiers will stay in Syria "for [a] period of time" after the withdrawal. The same information was repeated by an anonymous US administration official, quoted by Reuters.