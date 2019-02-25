© Jim Wells / Jim Wells/Postmedia



One city councillor is hoping for open minds from her colleagues as she brings forth a notice of motion requesting approval for a study on water fluoridation.Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart will bring forth at Monday's council meeting the same notice of motion she did in 2016, requesting a study be conducted by the University of Calgary's O'Brien Institute for Public Health examining fluoridation in water."I voted in 2011 to take fluoride out . . . It had been in (water) for a while and there was really no evidence at that time to say, 'well, is it going to cause harm by taking it out?' " she said."I met with executives and administration at Alberta Health right after that election in 2013 and I said, 'if you guys go and do some research on the impact removing it will have, has had, then I'm open-minded to bringing it forward again,' which I did."When Colley-Urquhart brought forth the motion years ago, it was shot down by members of council. With five new councillors, she hopes there will be a willingness to re-examine the topic."I wanted them to see first-hand what the notice of motion was and I wanted them to see it's basically the same thing (as in 2016)," she said."Before people's hair catches on fire, I'm just asking a few things. This is not about putting fluoride in water and it's not about keeping it out. It's about us making the best public policy decision we can based on what the evidence tells us.Dr. William Ghali, director for the O'Brien Institute of Public Health, said if the motion before council passes, they would work to do two things for council."One is to compile a set of questions council and directors at the city of Calgary might have about fluoride . . . and we're proposing to have a group of experts . . . provide evidence-based, scholarly responses," said Ghali of what could be about"You have to take into account health beliefs, whether those beliefs are not factually based, driven by religious belief or just a fixed health belief that goes against the evidence. There are dimensions where you have to think of health beliefs and respective individuals weighing against public health protection."A good example of that, Ghali said, is distracted driving."Some people may want to drive with their cellphones and talk on their cellphones, but because there's evidence it can cause accidents and cause death, it's now illegal to do so," he said."That's an example of the rights of the collective weigh greater than the rights of the individual. The other angle is there's benefits for your teeth. Some of the people that are concerned about fluoride said 'it might be harmful for the brain, bone health.' "