Fluoride
Evidence of how negatively fluoride can impact our health has been increasing in rapid pace throughout the past few years. People are hoping that by bringing awareness to this that somehow we can get sodium fluoride removed from the world's water supply.

A big step has been made here recently. In the most prestigious medical journal. One known as The Lancet, fluoride has been at last classified as a neurotoxin one hundred percent. This puts it in the same category as things like lead, arsenic, and mercury.

This news was released by the author Stefan Smyle who actually cited a report that had been published in The Lancet Neurology, Volume 13, Issue 3 to be exact in the March of 2014 edition. In this, the authors stated that many more of these neurotoxins remain undiscovered throughout the world. They noted that many children are now being affected by neurodevelopmental disabilities caused by these neurotoxins. These authors have found that while fluoride in our water supplies is a major cause an issue there is another major cause as well, fluoride can actually also be found in heavily processed brands of tea that are grown in most likely overly polluted areas.

Most parents have been avoiding fluoridated toothpaste altogether and are jumping on the natural bandwagon in order to help ensure their families safety. A good natural go-to brand is known as Earthpaste for those who may not be aware of it. If you want to get away from fluoridated toothpaste I suggest using it or making your own. I will include a video at the end on how to make natural fluoride free toothpaste.

Fluoride and Cancer

Fluoride is added to our water supply throughout North America but in most other countries fluoride is banned. Why is this? Because fluoride is extremely dangerous for our health. Fluoride in our drinking water has been linked to many different kinds of cancer. If you haven't already, filtering out the fluoride in your water is a must if you want to help yourself and your family stay healthy.