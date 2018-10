Fluoride is not a nutrient.

As a Registered Dental Hygienist of 25 years, I have always questioned and disagreed with artificial water fluoridation, despite the fact it is promoted as being "safe and effective."The majority of Europe has ruled against it, many cities in Canada are removing it or have never added it, and only 30% of Canada has artificial water fluoridation.In my research, the question no one could answer satisfactorily - not even the Royal College of Dental Surgeons or Lambton Public Health - is: "What is the proper dose?"In 2015, fluoride in tap water was lowered to 0.7 ppm from 1 ppm (parts per million) to avoid fluorosis and adverse effects. But that didn't take into account fluoride from other sources, for example, toothpaste at 1,000 ppm, often inadvertently swallowed.Since we all consume differing amounts of fluoride we are like human guinea pigs, without informed consent or a doctor's prescription.The facts are:1 -2 -3 -4 - Its safety hasn't been proven by toxicology studies.5 - It is unregulated, uncontrolled and untested by Health Canada for therapeutic or nutritional uses.6 -7 -8 -9 - It is a corrosive and lead-leaching agent in the water system. Lead can have serious health consequences including neurotoxicity.10 - It poses unreasonable risk because of its chronic toxicity.11 - I am aware of two civil lawsuits against artificial water fluoridation, one in Peel Region, Ontario and Northern California.Surely, the millions that Sarnia has spent over the years on adding this toxin to the water can be better spent on dental health and education.Topical application in dental offices, brushing at home, thoroughly rinsing, is an effective alternative.It is also about choice. We are stuck with whatever the community puts in our water and it is expensive to properly filter it out or buy purified water.Artificial water fluoridation needs to stop, because it is unsafe, unproven, unethical and unnecessary. For more, contact Fluoride Free Lambton on Facebook or fluoridealert.org Agneta Czechowicz is a Sarnia native who has a passion for the environment and living a healthy lifestyle.